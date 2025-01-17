Could WVU Shut Tucker DeVries Down? Darian DeVries Answers the Important Question
The last time West Virginia fans saw senior forward Tucker DeVries on the floor was during the Big 12-Big East Battle against Georgetown on December 6th. That night, DeVries totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 5/10 shooting (3/6 3FG) in the Mountaineers' 73-60 win.
Just before their game against North Carolina Central, the team announced that he would be ruled out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. DeVries underwent a successful shoulder surgery in the offseason, which kept him sidelined for a little while in the summer. There have been no details about the current injury and if this is related to the shoulder injury, although one could make that assumption.
Now that we're past the halfway point of the 2024-25 regular season, the thought of sitting out the remainder of the year and redshirting has entered everyone's mind. Today, DeVries was asked if that was a possibility.
“I’m sure there might become a point, but it’s not there yet," the Mountaineer head coach responded. “I mean, for him, even though he didn’t miss time, he’s been dealing with injuries for a couple years now. I think he knows how to manage it. He understands this is part of the game. But he’s stayed engaged and doing what he needs to do to get back on the floor but also with our team and doing what he can from the sideline and trying to continue to help us.”
In his absence, West Virginia has a 6-2 record, including a big-time road win over then-No. 7 Kansas. DeVries will continue his recovery, but on a positive note, they will have veteran guard Joseph Yesufu available for Saturday's matchup versus No. 2 Iowa State. Yesufu went down to the ground and grabbed his ankle, late in the second half against Houston on Wednesday. He was able, however, to limp off the court under his own power.
