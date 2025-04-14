West Virginia Contacts One of the Transfer Portal's Top Shooters
The Transfer Portal is as big as it's ever been, and West Virginia is looking to make a splash yet again.
A couple days removed from adding one of the portal's top shooters in Chattanooga G Honor Huff, Ross Hodge and his staff are looking to do it again. This time they have contacted a familiar face from the American Conference in rising junior guard Marcus 'Smurf' Millender our of UTSA, according to Tobias Bass from the Athletic.
Millender entered the portal after a very successful sophomore campaign. Starting in 28 out of 31 games, the young guard averaged 14.9 points per game with shooting splits of 44.1/43.8/87.2. His 43.8% from three-point range would rank 8th in the country for the 2024-2025 season (Min. 160 attempts.) Millender also averaged three rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He had nine performances this season where he eclipsed 20 points, which included a season-high 28 points vs. Tulane.
In the year prior to UTSA, Millender spent his freshman season at South Alabama. While there, he started 15 out of 28 games and gave the Jaguars 9.7 points per game. He had a season-high of 27 points vs. Arkansas State, where he shot 5/6 from three-point range.
Other schools involved with Smurf's recruitment involve Georgia, Florida State, Kansas State, VCU, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, and numerous others.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
