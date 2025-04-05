Darian DeVries Discusses West Virginia Departure on The Jim Rome Show
The focus, for the most part, has officially turned to Ross Hodge in Morgantown, but there will continue to be some stuff trickling out on the Darian DeVries side of things after he surprisingly left West Virginia not even a full year into being on the job.
Earlier this week, DeVries made an appearance on The Jim Rome Show and was asked point-blank about the decision to leave WVU for Indiana shortly after being snubbed from the NCAA Tournament.
“Yeah, that was certainly one of those nights…we had an awesome group of guys and certainly felt like we were in and the disappointment that came with that was real. That’s something I felt terrible for our team and staff and administration and fans and everybody that was behind that group. That part was tough for sure. We had a tremendous year and an unbelievable support there. And then you make this transition and this opportunity comes about. This is one of those dream jobs as a coach. So excited about what we can potentially do here. We loved our time there (at West Virginia). We had tremendous support. The people in the area treated us unbelievably well, the administration was fully behind it. It was just one of those things from a timing standpoint…when it’s Indiana, and you say it to yourself or anybody else…that brand, that opportunity, the resources and things here that give you every chance to be successful, it was just something I couldn’t pass up.”
