Geno Smith Inks $75 Million Deal with Las Vegas Raiders
Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith revived his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, and while he played well enough to remain as the starter, the organization was ready to go in a different direction, landing on a younger option in Sam Darnold.
About a month ago, the Seahawks traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick, and now, the two sides have agreed to a new deal. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith is set to make $75 million ($66.5M guaranteed) over the next two years, with an additional $10 million available in incentives.
The deal makes Smith the 16th-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL based on average salary ($37.5M). Quarterbacks who sit just ahead of Smith in that category are Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts.
While it may seem like a pretty steep price for a 34-year-old quarterback, Smith is worth every penny. Since taking over the starting reins in Seattle, Geno has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the entire NFL. He led the league in completion percentage in 2022 (69.8%) and finished fifth this past season at 70.4%.
