Darian DeVries Explains Why He Left West Virginia for Indiana
It's been a rough few days for West Virginia fans. Just as folks were starting to move on from being snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, first-year head coach Darian DeVries left to become the new head man at Indiana.
DeVries released a statement in the official announcement explaining his decision to make the move to Indiana.
"This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America. As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I've always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support," DeVries said in the school's press release. "There's a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament, and that's a desire that as a coach I share. On top of that, the alignment is there on a department and university level to make that happen. I'm excited for this opportunity and am ready to work relentlessly to assemble a staff and a roster that competes for championships."
DeVries went 19-13 (10-10) in his lone season in Morgantown.
WVU athletic director Wren Baker said in his statement following the news that "I made it clear to him that WVU is committed to invest in him and provide the resources needed to compete in the Big 12 and nationally. Ultimately, he decided to move on, and I want to thank him for his time at WVU."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Loses First Piece of 2025 Signing Class in Wake of DeVries' Departure
Fran Fraschilla Gives His Top Two Candidates for the West Virginia Job
Who Should West Virginia's First Call Be to Replace Darian DeVries?
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on West Virginia Governor: 'Sit Your A** Down'