Fran Fraschilla Gives His Top Two Candidates for the West Virginia Job
Tuesday evening, Darian DeVries was officially hired away from West Virginia to be the next head coach at Indiana after just one year on the job.
While it's been a brutal 48 hours for Mountaineer fans, seeing their team get snubbed from the NCAA Tournament and then lose their head coach, ESPN's Fran Faschilla believes WVU will be just fine and will hire another outstanding coach.
Shortly after the news of DeVries-to-Indiana dropped, Fraschilla listed a couple of people that AD Wren Baker needs to call immediately.
"Seriously, get Will Wade on Line 1 right now. Perfect fit," Fraschilla posted on X. "Jerrod Calhoun on Line 2. Mountaineer fans would be happy with that one, also."
Wade is currently the head coach at McNeese, and in two years there, he's posted a 57-10 record and has won back-to-back Southland Conference championships. From 2017-22, he served as the head coach at LSU, where he produced three draft picks, including a first-rounder in Cam Thomas. He also led Chattanooga to a 40-25 record over two years and VCU to a 51-20 record across two seasons.
As for Calhoun, he's probably a more familiar-sounding name to West Virginia fans. He was an assistant under Bob Huggins at WVU from 2007-12 before he landed his first head coaching gig at Fairmont State. After a successful run with the Falcons, he made the jump to Division I, landing at Youngstown State. Between his final two years at Youngstown and this past season at Utah State, Calhoun has a 72-27 record.
