BREAKING: WVU Loses First Piece of 2025 Signing Class in Wake of DeVries' Departure
West Virginia's roster and recruiting class will see a heavy dose of attrition in the coming weeks as the Mountaineers get set to transition to yet another coaching staff following Darian DeVries' decision to accept the Indiana head coaching job.
2025 signee Kelvin Odih has told Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports that he has de-committed from West Virginia. He is the 64th-ranked player in the country, according to the outlet. Odih, a native of Rhode Island, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Albany, Colorado, Creighton, Florida State, George Mason, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Marquette, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Rhode Island, Rutgers, SMU, Texas A&M, and a few others.
In 2023, Odih was named the Rhode Island Player of the Year after averaging 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocked shots per game and led his team to the state title game. This past season, he transferred to SoCal Academy in Castaic, California.
West Virginia has two other players signed in the 2025 class, Trent MacLean and Braydon Hawthorne.
