Who Should West Virginia's First Call Be to Replace Darian DeVries?
For the fourth straight year, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have a new men's head basketball coach. Wren Baker will have his work cut out for him with Darian DeVries departing somewhat late in the process. So, who should Baker's first call go to?
Schuyler Callihan: Will Wade (McNeese)
Career record: 253-106 (.705)
Record at McNeese: 57-10 (.851)
If West Virginia wants to land what I believe to be the top candidate from the mid-major level, they better act fast. NC State has been in talks with Wade for quite some time now, so it might be a little too late, considering he probably won't speak with anyone until after they get bounced from the NCAA Tournament.
That said, if West Virginia can at least get its foot in the door, I think they have more than a puncher's chance. The Big 12 is in much better shape than the ACC, he'd have the entire state of West Virginia behind versus being the first thing people think of after North Carolina and Duke, and the NIL situation appears to be in a good spot.
Wade has won everywhere he's been. He's taken three different schools (VCU, LSU, and McNeese) to the NCAA Tournament, has four regular season conference titles, and a pair of conference tournament championships.
He's seven years younger than Darian DeVries and with all the bouncing around he's done in his career, he's likely ready to plant his roots. Oh yeah, and Fran Fraschilla agrees, by the way.
Christopher Hall: Jerrod Calhoun (Utah State)
Career record: 268-150
Record at Utah State: 26-7
Yes, Jerrod Calhoun, and yes, there is the Huggins connection, but he has stood on his own two feet since taking over the men's basketball program at Fairmont State in 2013 and returned the Fighting Falcons to the national rankings after decades of irrelevance.
After reviving the Fairmont State program, he turned around a Youngstown State basketball program that was struggling to capture 10-win seasons and posted consecutive 20-plus win seasons his last three years at the helm before taking the opportunity at Utah State.
Utah State had earned an NCAA tournament bid two of the last three postseasons (not counting the COVID-19 season when it was canceled) and continued standard this season with a 26-7 record and an at large bid.
While Calhoun may not be the name people are clamoring for, he has proven success at multiple levels and his ties to West Virginia will likely keep him in Morgantown if his trajectory continues.
