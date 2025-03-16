How to Watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday Show
This evening, several teams around the country will either breathe a huge sigh of relief or be severely disappointed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released. Selection Sunday is here and the road to the Final Four is about to begin in a matter of days.
You can watch the Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. EST on CBS. The women's bracket will be revealed shortly after at 8 p.m. EST over on ESPN.
According to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm, the following teams are on the bubble: Baylor, Boise State, Indiana, North Carolina, San Diego State, Texas, West Virginia, and Xavier. The projected last four in are West Virginia, Indiana, San Diego State, and Boise State.
Shortly following the bracket reveal, we will record and post an episode of Between The Eers, here on our website and on our YouTube page, giving our reaction to West Virginia's matchup and path, assuming they make the 68-team field. If they happen to be left out, Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall will discuss whether or not the Mountaineers were robbed of a spot.
NCAA Tournament Dates
- First Four: March 18-19
- First round: March 20-21
- Second round: March 22-23
- Sweet 16: March 27-28
- Elite Eight: March 29-30
- Final Four: April 5
- NCAA championship game: April 7
