Former WVU Star Quincy Wilson Lands Head Coaching Job in West Virginia
Monday, it was officially announced that former West Virginia running back Quincy Wilson has been named the next head coach at Weir High School in Weirton, West Virginia, which happens to be his alma mater.
Wilson was actually set to become the first head coach at Rio Grande, a NAIA school in Texas, but the school parted ways with him just five months after his hire. Reasons for the split were not disclosed in the official press release, stating, "To respect the privacy of all parties involved, Rio will not be providing details on the separation."
Since getting into the coaching space in 2017, Wilson has spent a lot of time in the Mountain State, spending time as the running backs coach at Glenville State (2017), Associate head coach & running backs coach at West Virginia State (2018-21), and the running backs coach at Fairmont State (2023).
In 2022, Wilson was the head coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale, where he coached in just one game. The program was brand new and lacked bodies and suffered a large number of injuries early on, forcing the team to cancel games.
During his time in Morgantown, Wilson rushed for 2,608 yards and 20 touchdowns on 474 carries. His catch and run against No. 2 Miami is still considered one of the most memorable plays in program history. On 3rd and 13, Wilson caught a pass in the flat and broke a few tackles in the open field and race down the sideline for the end zone. On his way, he trucked right through defensive back Brandon Merriweather.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
A Close Look at West Virginia's KenPom Ratings & Strength of Schedule
Five Players on West Virginia's Roster NFL Scouts Will Pay Close Attention to in 2025
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/10
MAILBAG: Portal Pickups, Curiosity Surrounding QB Position, Hoops Finding Offense?