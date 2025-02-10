Five Players on West Virginia's Roster NFL Scouts Will Pay Close Attention to in 2025
The 2025 college football season is still several months away, but West Virginia's roster, for the most part, is in place after massive changes were made with a new coaching staff coming in.
Rich Rodriguez went heavy on experience in the first big wave of the transfer portal, largely due to getting guys that he can count on to play immediately and make an impact. The spring transfer portal window could produce a couple of starters, but will most likely be depth and developmental pieces, building for the future.
So, which players will be on the radar of NFL scouts next fall? I've listed five names, and no, I'm not listing Jahiem White or any other non-seniors. This is strictly for players who are out of eligibility after next season.
RB Tye Edwards
The former Northern Illinois running back's measurements have been all over the place. Some say he's 6'4", I've seen 6'3", and WVU has him listed at 6'2", 237 pounds. Regardless of what the exact measurement is, he's a massive running back. Anytime you see a player with his build, the immediate thought is: Could this be another version of Derrick Henry? That should not be the expectation, but NFL scouts look at massive backs a lot differently now because of Henry and want to find their own freight train. I have a feeling many teams will be keeping a close eye on how Edwards does this fall.
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford
Crawford was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school but hasn't quite lived up to the billing to this point in his career. He's bounced around and hasn't been a full-time starter, which will change this fall, barring some unforeseen thing such as an injury or massive addition taking place. If Crawford plays well and maybe surpasses expectations, he'll give himself a shot to be drafted, or at the bare minimum, a UDFA contract.
DL Jimmori Robinson
Following the 2024 season, Robinson was named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year. He totaled 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. He adds a much-needed playmaking presence off the edge that should help create more negative plays, forcing the opponent to play behind the sticks more often.
CB Michael Coats Jr.
Coats was remarkable this past season, swatting away 14 passes while recording 41 tackles and snatching four interceptions. He has the ability to shut down half of the field, which is why he was so heavily recruited out of the transfer portal. If he has similar success this fall at the Power Four level, he will without question hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.
S Fred Perry
One of the most physical players West Virginia fans will have seen in the Mountaineer secondary since Karl Joseph. Perry likes to lay the lumber, but his aggressive style can backfire at times with costly penalties. He has the ability to play all over the secondary, having in-game reps at both safety spots, nickel, and corner. He'll likely settle in at nickel in Morgantown, which is becoming a more valuable position at the next level.
