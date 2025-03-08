Mountaineers Now

ESPN BPI Tilts Heavily Toward West Virginia in Regular Season Finale vs. UCF

West Virginia could unofficially punch its ticket to the tournament with a win this evening.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry
West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to close out the regular season against the UCF Knights.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), West Virginia has a 75.4% chance to close out the season strong while UCF has a 24.6% chance of pulling off the upset in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers should be considered heavy favorites in this game, but 75% may be just a tad too high. The Knights have caught some momentum lately and pose some challenges offensively with how fast they play and their ability to knock down shots.

West Virginia's recent games

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

It was a tale of two games last week in Utah for the Mountaineers. After a great start defensively against BYU, the Cougars lifted the lid off of the rim and cruised to an 18-point win. In the second half, WVU allowed a staggering 52 points, which was just four less points than West Virginia scored the entire game. On Tuesday, Darian DeVries' squad bounced back with a 71-69 nail-biting win over Utah, picking up the season sweep.

UCF's recent games

Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Keyshawn Hall (4) drives past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Khalil Brantley (5) during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After losing seven straight, UCF has found a way to catch some fire here of late, winning three of its last four. They pulled out four-point wins over Utah and Kansas State and had a pretty comfortable 13-point victory over Oklahoma State. Their only loss came to TCU on the road, which is where most of their struggles have occurred. The Knights are just 2-7 in Big 12 Conference play when playing away from Orlando.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Seattle Seahawks Trade Geno Smith for 2025 3rd Round Pick

West Virginia Crushes Kennesaw State in the Series Opener

No. 16 West Virginia Wins Thriller, Advances to the Big 12 Championship Semifinals

Quick Hits: Senior Day Emotions, Challenges UCF Presents, Surpassing Expectations + More

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball