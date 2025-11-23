ESPN's BPI Matchup Predictor Likes West Virginia's Chances Against Xavier
After a disappointing finish against Clemson on Friday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers are aiming to get back on track Sunday afternoon against the Xavier Musketeers. Going 1-1 in the Charleston Classic will do for WVU, but going 0-2 and suffering a loss to an average Xavier team would be a big hit to the NCAA Tournament resume.
So, what are the Mountaineers' chances of leaving the Palmetto State in a good mood?
What the ESPN BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), West Virginia has an 83.6% chance to bounce back and get back in the win column. Meanwhile, Xavier has a 16.4% chance to leave Charleston with a win and get back over .500.
West Virginia's recent games
The Mountaineers suffered a crushing loss to Clemson on Friday night, and yes, it is crushing. As I've tried to state before, it's crushing because WVU is likely a team that's going to be on the bubble and can ill afford to lose games in which they held a double-digit lead. No, it's not the end of the season, and it's only one loss, but those types of games can end up being the difference on Selection Sunday. WVU is going to want that one back.
Allowing 45 points in the second half is something that's going to shake Ross Hodge to his core, so I would expect a much more sound effort defensively today from the Mountaineers, particularly in the second half.
Xavier's recent games
Just like West Virginia's matchup with Clemson, Xavier-Georgia really was a tale of two halves. Xavier allowed 53 points, but scored it well themselves, putting up 41. In the second half, the Musketeers stepped it up a notch or three defensively and outscored the Bulldogs, 36-25. Jovan Milicevic had himself a game, scoring 19 points (5/9 3FG) while pulling down five offensive rebounds.
West Virginia and Xavier will tip off the action at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
