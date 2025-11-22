Big, Physical Division II Transfer Running Back Locks In Visit with West Virginia
The Tye Edwards experiment may have only lasted one game in Morgantown, but his performance against the Pitt Panthers will forever be remembered, rushing for over 140 yards and three touchdowns in the overtime win.
Edwards injured his hip in that game, and after trying to make a return to the field, he was ruled out for the season and does not have any eligibility remaining. With Edwards set to move on to the next level, West Virginia is in need of a power/short-yardage back, which will likely come via the transfer portal.
The Mountaineers have two commits in the 2026 recruiting class — Christopher Talley and SirPaul Cheeks — both of whom are more known for their wiggle and make-you-miss ability.
One name you need to become familiar with is Landon Walker (6'2", 225 lbs) from the Colorado School of Mines, a Division II transfer who will be taking an official visit to Morgantown this weekend, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
In 39 career games, Walker has rushed for 2,220 yards and 29 touchdowns on 341 carries, giving him an average of 6.5 yards per touch.
In recent weeks, West Virginia has had to use Bandit Curtis Jones Jr. in short-yardage situations, and while the former all-state running back has performed well, ideally, the coaching staff is able to land a big back so that Jones can move back to the defensive side of the ball full-time and be a building block for Zac Alley's unit. Playing him both ways is possible, but I'm sure Rodriguez would prefer not to have to pull him away from his defensive responsibilities.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
