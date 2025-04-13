Ex-WVU Forward James Okonkwo Transfers to Big 12 Foe
The transfer portal is the Wild Wild West, and you can't convince me otherwise. When a player can bounce around to four, five, and sometimes six schools throughout his/her collegiate career, it's a broken system.
James Okonkwo, who began his career at West Virginia, is now headed to his fourth school in as many years. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported over the weekend that Okonkwo will be returning to the Big 12 Conference, committing to Utah.
After leaving Morgantown a couple of years ago for a presumed better opportunity at North Carolina, Okonkwo had to transfer down to the Mid-Major level, playing for Akron this past season. In 35 games (28 starts) with the Zips, Okonkwo averaged 6.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and one block per game while shooting 59% from the floor - setting single-season career highs in all categories.
Okonkwo will have one year of eligibility remaining and will get to play the Mountaineers at least one time as an opponent. It remains to be seen if that will be in Morgantown, Salt Lake City, or if there'll be another home-and-home between the two programs.
