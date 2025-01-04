Four Takeaways from West Virginia's Win Over Oklahoma State
Things got a little interesting in the second half, but a pair of threes from Jonathan Powell and Toby Okani pushed the lead back out to over 20, giving West Virginia the cushion needed to hold on for the final couple of minutes to beat Oklahoma State.
Airtight defense
Oklahoma State isn't an offensive powerhouse by any means, but no one has really had success scoring it against the Mountaineers this season. I mean, they did just hold Kansas to 61 on the road without two starters, for crying out loud.
There is just nowhere for the ball to go. Every cut and every action is covered like glue. There are very few open jump shots and even fewer open looks at the rim. If WVU keeps playing at this level defensively, they're going to be just alright. Actually, more than just alright. They could actually contend in the Big 12.
Buck saw one go in!
Coming into the game, Sencire Harris had missed all 26 of his attempts from three-point range this season. He missed two to open the game, stretching the drought to 0/28, one of which he stepped in front of Javon Small accidentally to catch a pass from the post.
Darian DeVries has talked about his slow start from deep before and has told him to keep shooting. Well, he kept shooting, and he finally saw a couple go in. I don't think he's going to turn into a three-point specialist all of a sudden, but if he's able to knock down one a game, it'll force opposing teams to come out and actually contest, which frees up space in the middle of the floor.
Hansberry was a little sluggish/rusty
After missing the Kansas game and having not played since December 22nd, it was to be expected that Hansberry wouldn't be at 100% in his return. Personally, I felt he looked gassed a few times, particularly in the second half on the defensive end of the floor. He didn't have the same energy or bounce in his step, and I'm not sure if that was conditioning or just trying to be cautious with the ankle. Nonetheless, the fact that he was able to get back on the floor is a big deal for the Mountaineers.
Second half scoring
West Virginia was outscored 41-29 in the second half earlier this week at Kansas, and once again, the offense dried up in the second half. Oklahoma State's fullcourt press and halfcourt trapping really caused a ton of problems for the Mountaineers. While that is the Cowboys' bread and butter, WVU caused the stagnant offense of their own volition by dribbling into trouble time and time again.
