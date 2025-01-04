West Virginia Names Michael Nysewander Tight Ends Coach
Friday evening, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez officially announced the hire of Michael Nysewander as the team's next tight ends coach.
“I am happy that Michael is joining the coaching staff at West Virginia,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “He is a good offensive coach who did an outstanding job for the past two years as a member of my staff at Jacksonville State. He brings additional experience with him including several years at Ole Miss and will be a great addition to the WVU coaching staff.”
Nysewander will be taking over the room previously occupied by Blaine Stewart, who will now coach the inside receivers.
Nysewander is one of the handful of assistants who will be following Rodriguez to Morgantown from Jacksonville State. After a short stint in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was hired as an assistant on Lane Kiffin's staff at Florida Atlantic in 2017. He helped the offense and special teams unit for a couple of seasons before moving into the assistant director of player development role.
Nysewander earned his first position gig as the running backs coach at Samford, where he spent one year before reuniting with Kiffin at Ole Miss as a senior analyst. He's spent the last two years with Rodriguez at Jacksonville State, where he helped coach tight end Sean Brown to All-Conference USA Second Team honors, finishing with 19 receptions, with five going for touchdowns.
Before he got into coaching, Nysewander was a tight end at Alabama and was a part of their national championship team in 2015.
