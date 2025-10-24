Mountaineers Now

It's a Possible Program-Altering Recruiting Weekend for Ross Hodge, West Virginia

Massive recruiting weekend for the Mountaineers and Ross Hodge.

Schuyler Callihan

Miles Sadler
Ross Hodge is prepping for the 2025-26 season, but is also getting ready for what is a massive recruiting weekend for the program. Three prospects will be on campus, two of which are top-100 players in their respective classes.

The Mountaineers will lean heavily on their veterans this season, but they do have some intriguing young pieces, such as Amir Jenkins, DJ Thomas, Jayden Forsythe, and Evans Barning Jr. If Hodge is able to land some of this top-tier talent that's coming in this weekend, he will have formed a strong, talented nucleus to build into the future with.

Here are the visitors.

2026 G Miles Sadler

According to ESPN, Sadler (5'11", 170 lbs) is the 23rd-best player in the 2026 recruiting class and has offers from Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, and Washington. Sadler is an efficient shooter who knocks down roughly 35% of shots from range and plays with a lot of energy and tenacity on the defensive end of the floor. If Hodge and Co. are able to land him, it would be a massive piece for the Mountaineers' future.

2027 G Caleb Lundy

Depending on where you look, Lundy (6'4", 210) is either a four-star prospect or a highly rated three-star. Other schools he's received offers from include Albany, LaSalle, Radford, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph's, Temple, and Towson. Solid two-way guard who takes pride in defense and is able to finish through contact at the rim on the offensive end.

2027 C Jadyn Jenkins

The big man out of Warminster, PA, is a consensus four-star, top-100 player in the 2027 recruiting class, who also has offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Pepperdine, St. Joseph's, Temple, and a few others. Although the Mountaineers will target center help in the transfer portal next offseason, Jenkins should have a pretty wide-open path to playing time in Morgantown, given the lack of depth on the roster. He is also the teammate of Caleb Lundy. Package deal?

