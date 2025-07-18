Mountaineers Now

How to Watch Best Virginia's First Round TBT Matchup vs. DuBois Dream

Information on how you can catch tonight's Best Virginia game.

Schuyler Callihan

Best Virginia 2024
Best Virginia 2024 / Christopher Hall / West Virginia Mountaineers on SI
In this story:

Best Virginia, the WVU alumni basketball team (with some outsiders sprinkled in), makes its return to the court on Friday night for their first-round matchup against DuBois Dream in The Basketball Tournament.

A year ago, Best Virginia took down Brotherly Love in the opening round before falling to Zoo Crew (Pitt alumni), 91-79, at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch

In previous years, TBT action would stream on ESPN and ESPN+. This year, the games will be broadcast on YouTube. Here is the direct link for Best Virginia vs. DuBois Dream. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

DuBois Dream Roster

Guards: Christian Montague, Dalton Bolon, Isaiah Fuller, Jordan Hinds, Jordin Sommers, Lanyc Shuler

Forwards: Albert Varacallo, Ryker Cisarik, Tyler Eberhart, William Yoakum

Centers: Shane Hunter

Best Virginia Roster

Guards - Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville, James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)

Wings - Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)

Forwards - John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)

Centers - Eduardo Andre

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Where the 33 WVU Football Scholarship Transfers Landed in the Portal This Offseason

Javon Small Leads Grizzlies in Scoring in Summer League Finale vs. Hawks

Breaking Down WVU’s No. 1 Concern for Every 2025 Opponent on the Schedule

WVU AD Wren Baker Addresses Oklahoma Rumors with a Clear Message

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball