How to Watch Best Virginia's First Round TBT Matchup vs. DuBois Dream
Best Virginia, the WVU alumni basketball team (with some outsiders sprinkled in), makes its return to the court on Friday night for their first-round matchup against DuBois Dream in The Basketball Tournament.
A year ago, Best Virginia took down Brotherly Love in the opening round before falling to Zoo Crew (Pitt alumni), 91-79, at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
How to Watch
In previous years, TBT action would stream on ESPN and ESPN+. This year, the games will be broadcast on YouTube. Here is the direct link for Best Virginia vs. DuBois Dream. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.
DuBois Dream Roster
Guards: Christian Montague, Dalton Bolon, Isaiah Fuller, Jordan Hinds, Jordin Sommers, Lanyc Shuler
Forwards: Albert Varacallo, Ryker Cisarik, Tyler Eberhart, William Yoakum
Centers: Shane Hunter
Best Virginia Roster
Guards - Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville, James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)
Wings - Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)
Forwards - John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)
Centers - Eduardo Andre
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Where the 33 WVU Football Scholarship Transfers Landed in the Portal This Offseason
Javon Small Leads Grizzlies in Scoring in Summer League Finale vs. Hawks
Breaking Down WVU’s No. 1 Concern for Every 2025 Opponent on the Schedule
WVU AD Wren Baker Addresses Oklahoma Rumors with a Clear Message