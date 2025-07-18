Javon Small Leads Grizzlies in Scoring in Summer League Finale vs. Hawks
Summer League play has come to a close for former West Virginia guard Javon Small and the Memphis Grizzlies after falling to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, 92-88.
Small, who has been inactive for much of the summer, went out with a bang, leading Memphis in scoring last night with 17 points on 5/12 shooting, including a 3/7 game from three-point territory.
Small will have the next couple of months to prepare for the 2025-26 season before preseason play begins. Earlier this month, he signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, meaning he'll have the abiltiy to bounce back and forth between the big league club and their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
Small's Summer League game log
7/5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - four points, six assists
7/7 vs. Utah Jazz - DNP
7/8 vs. Philadelphia 76ers - DNP
7/11 vs. Boston Celtics - DNP
7/12 vs. Portland Trail Blazers - DNP
7/15 vs. Golden State Warriors - DNP
7/17 vs. Atlanta Hawks - 17 points, five rebounds, five assists
