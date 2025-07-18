Mountaineers Now

Javon Small Leads Grizzlies in Scoring in Summer League Finale vs. Hawks

A strong finish to Summer League play for the former Mountaineer.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) reacts against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) reacts against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Summer League play has come to a close for former West Virginia guard Javon Small and the Memphis Grizzlies after falling to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, 92-88.

Small, who has been inactive for much of the summer, went out with a bang, leading Memphis in scoring last night with 17 points on 5/12 shooting, including a 3/7 game from three-point territory.

Small will have the next couple of months to prepare for the 2025-26 season before preseason play begins. Earlier this month, he signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, meaning he'll have the abiltiy to bounce back and forth between the big league club and their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Small's Summer League game log

7/5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - four points, six assists

7/7 vs. Utah Jazz - DNP

7/8 vs. Philadelphia 76ers - DNP

7/11 vs. Boston Celtics - DNP

7/12 vs. Portland Trail Blazers - DNP

7/15 vs. Golden State Warriors - DNP

7/17 vs. Atlanta Hawks - 17 points, five rebounds, five assists

