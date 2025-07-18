Breaking Down WVU’s No. 1 Concern for Every 2025 Opponent on the Schedule
Every game on West Virginia's 2025 schedule poses a different challenge. Today, we take a look at what the No. 1 concern is for the Mountaineers for each matchup.
8/30 vs. Robert Morris - Chemistry
If we're being honest, this is the one thing WVU will be concerned about for the first half of the season. Also, there's nothing else I can point to in this game against Robert Morris, with all due respect.
9/6 at Ohio - Look ahead factor
I've said for months that this is a tricky matchup. I don't call it a trap game because to me, a trap game is an opponent that is sandwiched by two quality foes. This is a look-ahead game, and if WVU has that mentality in Athens, it could be trouble. The Bobcats have a new head coach, but bring back some key players from last year's squad, who beat Jax State in a bowl game.
9/13 vs. Pitt - Pressure to deliver
There's going to be a lot of hype around this game, as there will always be. But this one in particular, Rich Rod's first Brawl since that dreadful night in 2007, has a little more on the line. The pressure will be immense, and the Mountaineers can't let that get to them.
9/20 at Kansas - Containing Jalon Daniels
When healthy, Daniels is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the Big 12. Zac Alley is going to have his hands full in this one, and if the defense struggles to limit him in the run game, it could be a long, long day in Lawrence.
9/27 vs. Utah - Physicality
Physicality? What?!? That's a concern for a Rich Rod team. Well, yes, at least in year one. This will be the true barometer for how much of a "hard edge" this bunch has. Rodriguez and his staff can preach toughness and grit all they want, but going out and doing it, especially against a team that is also built on that identity, is a whole other thing. Better tighten up the chinstraps for this one.
10/3 at BYU - The environment
While the Cougars have a lot of key players back from last year's squad, the biggest problem, in my opinion, is the environment. The BYU faithful is criminally underrated, and LaVell Edwards Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in college football. That place can get super loud, and to play there at night, potentially on a Friday, doesn't help WVU's cause.
10/18 at UCF - Rustiness
Alright, this might come off as disrespectful, but as of today, I just don't see any one player or area of the roster that should be of great concern to WVU. Resting up and getting healthy during the bye is great, but the only thing I see being a potential issue here is that WVU found its rhythm and had it broken up by the bye.
10/25 vs. TCU - Josh Hoover
Entering this season, I have Hoover ranked as the fourth-best QB in the Big 12, ranking behind only Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Behren Morton (Texas Tech), and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor). He has 11 300-yard career games under his belt and counting. TCU's run game isn't all that impressive, so if you can limit Hoover, the Frogs will struggle.
11/1 at Houston - Sleepy environment
Sorry, Houston fans who may be reading this. But yeah, an early November game when the Cougs are likely well out of the mix and with hoops on the horizon, the interest level probably won't be there. I mean, the stadium was near empty when the two played in Houston two years ago in early October. WVU will need to bring their own juice for this one.
11/8 vs. Colorado - Trying to do too much
You would hope that players aren't out there trying to impress anyone but NFL scouts, but let's be honest for a second here. Deion Sanders is a football legend, and it can be very easy for some to try to go the extra mile to try and impress him, although it doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things.
11/15 at Arizona State - Sam Leavitt
Leavitt stunned everyone, myself included, when he guided the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He'll be even better by the time the Mountaineers see him, which will be toward the end of his second year as the team's starter. ASU's rushing attack is no joke with Army transfer Kanye Udoh leading the way, but the key problem here is Leavitt.
11/29 vs. Texas Tech - Sustaining drives
When you think Texas Tech, you typically think great offense, horrible defense. This year, they may have one of the best defenses the Big 12 has to offer, which just feels weird to type/say. They spent a ton of money in the transfer portal to fix that side of the ball, and assuming they stay healthy, it'll be a tough unit to move the ball on. For WVU to pull off the upset, they'll have to convert third downs and stay on the field, keeping the ball out of Behren Morton's hands.
