How to Watch Best Virginia vs. Eberlein Drive in TBT Semifinals
Best Virginia is still dancing in The Basketball Tournament and is now just two wins away from the million-dollar prize.
Earlier in the week, the squad took down Shell Shock (Maryland alumni) 74-61, pulling away comfortably late. Best Virginia had the advantage as the clock entered Elam Ending territory, and instead of calling a timeout after collecting a steal, James Reese V tacked on another bucket in a fastbreak situation and got fouled, making it an even tougher chore for Shell Shock to reach the target score.
Tonight, they'll square off against Eberlein Drive, which has been pretty dominant in the tournament, with the exception of a 71-70 win over La Familia (Kentucky alumni) in the third round. They took down Richards Elite 81-63 in the opening round, beat Tampa, Florida Pickup Basketball 86-68 in round two, and took care of business against Sideline Cancer in the quarterfinals, 88-75.
How to watch
TV: FS1
Tip time: 6 p.m. ET
Arena: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
Eberlein Drive roster
Guards: AJ Slaugher, Anthony Clemons, Dayvion McKnight, Gabe York, Pedro Bradshaw, Terrell Brown
Forwards: Aubry Dawkins, Christian Mekowulu, Coty Clarke, Rion Brown, Terry Taylor
Centers: Junathaen Watson, Tommy Rutherford
Best Virginia roster
Guards: Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville), James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)
Wings: Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)
Forwards: John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)
Centers: Eduardo Andre
