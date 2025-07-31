Mountaineers Now

How to Watch Best Virginia vs. Eberlein Drive in TBT Semifinals

Viewing information for the WVU alums' next game in The Basketball Tournament.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 31, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Toby Okani (5) reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Toby Okani (5) reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Best Virginia is still dancing in The Basketball Tournament and is now just two wins away from the million-dollar prize.

Earlier in the week, the squad took down Shell Shock (Maryland alumni) 74-61, pulling away comfortably late. Best Virginia had the advantage as the clock entered Elam Ending territory, and instead of calling a timeout after collecting a steal, James Reese V tacked on another bucket in a fastbreak situation and got fouled, making it an even tougher chore for Shell Shock to reach the target score.

Tonight, they'll square off against Eberlein Drive, which has been pretty dominant in the tournament, with the exception of a 71-70 win over La Familia (Kentucky alumni) in the third round. They took down Richards Elite 81-63 in the opening round, beat Tampa, Florida Pickup Basketball 86-68 in round two, and took care of business against Sideline Cancer in the quarterfinals, 88-75.

How to watch

TV: FS1

Tip time: 6 p.m. ET

Arena: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

Eberlein Drive roster

Guards: AJ Slaugher, Anthony Clemons, Dayvion McKnight, Gabe York, Pedro Bradshaw, Terrell Brown

Forwards: Aubry Dawkins, Christian Mekowulu, Coty Clarke, Rion Brown, Terry Taylor

Centers: Junathaen Watson, Tommy Rutherford

Best Virginia roster

Guards: Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville), James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)

Wings: Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)

Forwards: John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)

Centers: Eduardo Andre

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Aaron Rodgers Gives Zach Frazier Ringing Endorsement, Believes He Can Be 'Special'

Rich Rodriguez is Giving Five QBs a Shot to Win the WVU Job and Might Play Multiple

Four WVU Players Can’t Practice, and the NCAA is the Reason Why

Quick Hits: Plan for Repping QBs, Eligibility Situation, Bulletin Board Material + More

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball