Could Deuce Knight Be the Dual Threat QB West Virginia Seeks in the Portal This Month?

West Virginia will be adding a quarterback via the transfer portal sometime this month; it's just a matter of when and who.

Leading up to the opening of the portal, and even after, we'll continue to identify potential fits for Rich Rodriguez's system. Once the portal opens, however, we'll have a better idea as to who the Mountaineers are seriously targeting when we see offers go out and visits being scheduled.

For now, we'll continue to speculate and project who could be on their big board.

One young option that is very intriguing is soon-to-be former Auburn dual-threat quarterback Deuce Knight. The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder will be hitting the portal after just one season on the Plains. New head coach Alex Golesh will be bringing in his own guy, and there's a good chance his quarterback at USF, Byrum Brown, follows him.

Knight appeared in just two games for the Tigers this season, allowing him to redshirt and keep all four years of eligibility. Knight went 2/5 for 20 yards and rushed the ball four times for 16 yards against Ball State and completed 15/20 passes for 239 yards and two scores, while rushing for 162 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries in a blowout win over Mercer.

Former Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight 75 yard TD on the first snap in his first career start.



Happy he’s finally playing for Auburn.



pic.twitter.com/HZTCxYoeWL — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) November 22, 2025

Knight is electrifying with the ball in his hands and will truly make the defense defend all eleven — something Rich Rodriguez needs for his offense to be successful. Plus, for whatever it's worth (not much), Rodriguez had a pretty good run with a lefty dual-threat 20-some years ago in Morgantown, who is now on staff.

I'm not going to say this kid is the next Pat White, but there's certainly a ton to love about his game and the ceiling he has. He's a much better passer than he gets respect for, too. In high school, he threw for 5,792 yards and 51 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.

Prior to signing with Auburn, Knight was initially committed to Notre Dame. Others who were on his offer list include Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Washington.

