Nicco Marchiol Reflects on Time at West Virginia, Announces Decision to Enter Portal

A move that had been talked about for the last few months is set to become official tomorrow morning — West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol will be entering the transfer portal. He announced his decision on X and thanked WVU and its fans in great detail.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time in prayer and honest reflection, looking back on a four-year journey that changed my life in ways I never could have imagined. West Virginia University became more than a place where I played football — it became a place where I was tested, refined, and taught to lean fully on my faith.

“My time in Morgantown showed me how to persevere when the path wasn’t clear, how to stay rooted when things were difficult, and how to trust God in seasons of uncertainty. I learned to appreciate every moment — the highs, the lows, and everything in between — knowing each one was shaping me for something greater.

“Whether it was my first touchdown pass to Preston Fox in Milan Puskar Stadium — hearing the crowd erupt and realizing a dream had become reality — or the closing moments against Pitt this year. With the stadium holding its breath, I trusted my preparation and my faith, let the ball go, and watched it find the end zone, setting the stage for an overtime win. Being a part of two wins over Pitt are moments I’ll carry with me forever. Memories that reflect the belief, fight, and togetherness of this program.

“I am deeply grateful for the teammates who became brothers and the people in this community who welcomed me and supported me along the way. The relationships, memories, and lessons formed here will stay with me forever. Wearing the Flying WV was an honor I carried with pride, and it’s something I will always respect.

“After much prayer, reflection, and conversations with those closest to me, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility to pursue the next chapter of my career. This decision comes with peace in my heart and complete trust in God’s timing and direction for my life.

“Thank you, Morgantown, for the growth, the challenges, and the moments that shaped me. All glory to God. Forever a Mountaineer.”

Marchiol will finish his time as a Mountaineer, having thrown for 1,462 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

