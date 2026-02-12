Is Jackson Fields Done for the Season? Ross Hodge Weighs In

The last time we saw West Virginia forward Jackson Fields was a month ago when the Mountaineers were blown out on the road at No. 7 Houston. Unfortunately, that may end up being the last time we see him in uniform this season.

Fields had surgery on his wrist in late July, which put him behind the 8-ball to begin the season, not making his WVU debut until November 30th against Mercyhurst. In his first three games, he provided a nice boost off the bench, combining for 25 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, shooting an extremely efficient 9/13 from the floor.

Since the turn of the calendar aka the start of Big 12 play, Fields has been limited in his minutes and a a couple of weeks ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge tossed around the idea of possibly shutting Fields down for the season.

On Thursday, he gave an update on his status and the plan for him moving forward.

“I wouldn’t say a final decision. I think, as you guys know, all signs are trending towards applying for that medical redshirt. We want to be supportive of him, and you don’t want to put him out there unless they’re 100-percent right. We haven’t made a final call on it, but all signs are pointing in that direction. You don’t ever want to put anyone out there on the floor that may not feel like they are at their best. You’re not talking about a sprained ankle or a busted eye or a jammed finger. He had a legit surgery deep into the summer and wasn’t cleared until very late. You may get a little boost of adrenaline coming back, but the grip strength, his ability to lift weights, is what’s significantly impacted. If you’re not feeling great or feeling you can be at your best…a coach’s job and the medical staff, their job is to evaluate all that and put the student-athletes in the best position that they can be in long-term for their health.”

Fields is right up against the mark of games he's allowed to play before losing the ability to apply for the redshirt. Considering that he is not 100%, it's probably in his best interest to shut it down and get right for the 2026-27 campaign.

