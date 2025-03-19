Is There Enough Time for West Virginia to Steal NC State's Top Coaching Target?
There are a handful of top-notch mid-major coaches who will be coaching in the NCAA Tournament this week and for some of them, it could be there last game(s) at their current post.
McNeese head coach Will Wade is considered to be the top target for North Carolina State and has been since the ACC Tournament last week. The Wolfpack made the decision to fire Kevin Keatts, just one year removed from a miraculous run to the Final Four with a team that had to win the ACC tournament to secure a bid.
Keatts went 152-113 in eight years on the job but made the tournament only three times. That's not nearly good enough for NC State's standards and it's not hard to see why Wade is their top guy. He's a proven winner and would instantly change the direction of that program.
But could a new school enter the mix and land the coveted coach?
On Tuesday, the West Virginia coaching job came open after Darian DeVries left for Indiana. WVU athletic director Wren Baker has operated a coaching search for the men's basketball team in each of the last two offseasons, so he has a pretty good pulse on the market and who could be the next star in the profession.
Wade was not among the finalists a year ago for the West Virginia job, but knowing how Baker never leaves a stone unturned, he likely did his homework on him, to some degree. Baker has a list of coaching candidates for every sport at his disposal at all times, just in case something like this DeVries situation were to happen. He's prepared, and with the experience of going through this the last two years, it shouldn't take Baker long to find his next coach.
This time around, I would expect Wade to be on that list. Is there a realistic shot of him coming to Morgantown? Sure, but it depends on how long they are dancing. McNeese plays Clemson tomorrow in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 3:15 p.m. ET. If they were to win tomorrow and Saturday, advancing to the second weekend, it makes things a little more challenging for WVU to have a conversation about the job.
NC State getting a head start on their search gives them an advantage, so the longer the McNeese Cowboys are in the tournament, the more it benefits the Wolfpack.
Several coaches will be in the mix for the West Virginia job, and with the search about to get underway, we'll gain more information in the coming days as to who those candidates may be. Wade should be at the top of Baker's list, but that doesn't mean he will be.
