West Virginia Players React to Darian DeVries Bolting for Indiana
A coach leaving for a bigger program, contract, NIL pool, or what have you is not abnormal. Seeing a coach leave one year after landing his first Power Four head coaching job for a blue blood is unique. That's what happened with Darian DeVries, who came to West Virginia from Drake last spring and is now on his way to Indiana.
The move may have been expected by some, but it still caught many of West Virginia's players off guard. Javon Small, Eduardo Andre, Sencire Harris, KJ Tenner, and Ofri Naveh all posted their reactions to the news shortly after it became official.
Players who have yet to post anything regarding the move are Joseph Yesufu, Amani Hansberry, Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, Toby Okani, Jayden Stone, Abraham Oyeadier, and Haris Elezovic.
Last night, the Mountaineers lost two pieces of their 2025 signing class as G/F Kelvin Odih and F Trent MacLean announced that they would be requesting release from their National Letter of Intent. This leaves WVU with just one signee, Braydon Hawthorne, who is from Beckley, West Virginia, and wrapped up his prep career at Huntington Prep.
With DeVries now off to Indiana, the transfer portal will open immediately for those on WVU's roster.
