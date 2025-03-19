Darian DeVries' Buyout, New Contract at Indiana Revealed
Darian DeVries didn't stick around West Virginia very long. After just one season at the helm, he bolted for the Indiana job and will look to turn around a program that was once considered one of the top teams in the country on a yearly basis.
According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Indiana is expected to pay a buyout of roughly $6.15 million which is believed to be a record payout for the Hoosiers in a coaching hire. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports is reporting that DeVries' deal with Indiana is for six years at nearly $5 million per season. West Virginia gave DeVries a year-one salary of $2.8 million.
In his only year on the job, DeVries led the Mountaineers to a 19-13 (10-10) record with an eighth-place finish in the Big 12 Conference.
While hitting the reset button (again) is not ideal, it's better to get the next guy in here now instead of DeVries building some momentum and leaving the program three or four years in. WVU AD Wren Baker will brief the media Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the upcoming coaching search. Updates from that press conference will be provided here on our site.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Sencire Harris Voices Who He Wants as West Virginia's Next Coach
No Surprise Here, Tucker DeVries Expected to Transfer to Indiana
WVU Loses First Piece of 2025 Signing Class in Wake of DeVries' Departure
Fran Fraschilla Gives His Top Two Candidates for the West Virginia Job