Is West Virginia Getting Enough Respect in ESPN's Bracketology Projection?
While the West Virginia men's basketball team may have to sweat out Selection Sunday, the women's team has absolutely nothing to worry about. They'll be dancing this time next week, it's just a matter of who they're playing and where.
Mark Kellogg's squad made it to the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament and nearly pulled off a massive come-from-behind win against TCU, but fell just a few possessions short. They'll be entering Selection Sunday with a 24-7 overall record and a 13-5 mark in Big 12 Conference play.
According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, the Mountaineers are projected to be a No. 6 seed in the Birmingham region, facing No. 11 Columbia. For a team that sits 12th in the NET, a six seed seems awfully low. Ideally, WVU can get one of the final four seeds and host the first two rounds of its pod within the region.
Creme's Birmingham Region projection
1. Texas vs. 16. UNC Greensboro/High Point
8. Illinois vs. 9. Richmond
5. Maryland vs. 12. Florida Gulf Coast
4. North Carolina vs. 13. Norfolk State
6. West Virginia vs. 11. Columbia
3. Kentucky vs. 14. Liberty
7. Louisville vs. 10. Oregon
2. UConn vs. 15. UAlbany
The Mountaineers will find out who they are playing, when, and where this Sunday when the bracket is released at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.
