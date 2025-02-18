Erik Stevenson Inks a 10-Day Contract with NBA Team
All paths to the highest level of basketball aren't always straight. It may take several twists and turns to get there, but it all comes down to determination, and that's something former West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson does not lack.
After lighting it up in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go, Stevenson got the call up on Monday, signing a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards.
For those unfamiliar with what a 10-day contract is, it's essentially a way for an NBA team to fill out the depth of its roster if they are dealing with a number of injuries or to give players an opportunity to see what they can do without committing to them long-term.
After the 10-day contract is up, he can sign one more of the kind before the team would either have to sign him for the remainder of the season or release him.
In 21 games with the Go-Go this season, Stevenson averaged 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 46% from the floor and an absurd 44.7% from three-point land.
The Wizards will be back in action on Friday night to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. EST.
