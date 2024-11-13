It's Time to Brawl! Darian DeVries Discusses Prep for His First Matchup Against Pitt
This Friday, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers will meet on the hardwood for the 193rd time. For new head coach Darian DeVries, it'll be his first taste of this bitter rivalry, and it's one he and his team are looking forward to.
Wednesday afternoon, DeVries fielded questions from the media, discussing the upcoming matchup and how much this rivalry means to both fanbases.
If this team is ready for a big road test against Pitt
“Anytime you’re going into your first road game and it’s against a really good opponent like Pitt, and it’s a rivalry game, you’re going to get really tested. That’s something you really can’t prepare for until you’re in that situation and in that environment and see how your guys respond.”
If he has spent much time talking about the history of the Backyard Brawl
“I don’t think it takes much for our guys to figure out that it’s an important game for both fanbases. I think that’s what makes college sports what it is. It’s these types of games that players really enjoy, coaches enjoy, fans enjoy. It’s early in the season, but there’s implications for every game, and certainly, it’s a big game for both of us.”
Scouting the Pitt Panthers
“They’re very balanced. I think that’s what I like most about their team. They present a lot of problems and different ways they can come at you and challenge your defense. They just really know how to play with each other and understand each other and what they’re trying to get. Early in the year, they’ve done a nice job of looking like they’ve played together as a group a long time even though they added a few pieces as well. Defensively, they’re very stingy and very connected.”
If the Backyard Brawl should be played every year
“Yeah, I think it’s a great game. You’re an hour apart and it’s a great challenge for both teams early in the year to be tested like that. Great atmosphere and environment. I think it’s a series I’d love to see us continue to do for as long as possible.”
Thoughts on Pitt head coach Jeff Capel
“I don’t know Jeff that well. Just from afar and watching their teams and seeing them play throughout the years at different teams he’s been a part of and been able to coach. He’s done a really good job. You watch some of the teams he’s had these last couple of years and some of the things they’ve been able to do and how they play…I just think he does a really good job and has an identity of what they want to try to do offensively and they play to their strengths.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Is CJ Donaldson Falling a Little Short of Expectations? Here's How WVU Can Help Him
ESPN's FPI Matchup Predictor Gives Slight Edge in West Virginia-Baylor Clash
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 12
Four Mountaineers Invited to Participate in 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl