Is CJ Donaldson Falling a Little Short of Expectations? Here's How WVU Can Help Him
Coming into the 2024 season, the one thing everyone felt good about inside the West Virginia football building was the thunder and lightning duo in the backfield featuring CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White.
Donaldson was banged up for much of the 2023 season, especially down the stretch which allowed for more opportunities for White to showcase his talent. Donaldson underwent surgery in the offseason to repair an undisclosed injury and the coaching staff felt really good about where he was health-wise in fall camp, expecting him to put together a big 2024 campaign.
For whatever reason, that big season has yet to materialize and time is running out for that to happen.
In nine games, Donaldson has toted the rock 104 times for 465 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He's only hit the century mark once this year, which came against FCS opponent Albany, and since he's only gone over 42 yards twice - Pitt (79) and Oklahoma State (77).
In his last four games, the junior running back has failed to do much of anything when rushing the ball. He's combined to rush for 104 yards and one score on 33 carries, giving him a measly average of 3.2 yards per carry. Last week's game against Cincinnati was an odd one because there were so few offensive snaps by the Mountaineer offense, so that's why I added the three previous games for context.
What's the issue?
Either Donaldson isn't fully healthy, and Neal Brown isn't being transparent about his status, or the coaching staff has lost some confidence in him. Donaldson has been banged up in years past and has already played through some stuff this season, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if he is indeed nursing an injury. But if he's 100%, his lack of production is concerning.
Talking about usage
I don't get paid millions to coach, and I'm sure there are reasons as to why the two backs are deployed in the manner that they are on a weekly basis, but I've been questioning all season long why Donaldson is playing second fiddle to White. And yes, I'm aware Donaldson has four more carries than White, but I'm mainly talking about the usage of the two.
Last season, Donaldson was the tone-setter. He would hammer it in between the tackles over and over and over again really wearing out the front seven, and then White would enter the game and get the defense going sideways, resulting in a bunch of hands on hips. Then they'd go back to the 240-pounder to take advantage of an exhausted defense.
When you have a player as electrifying as White, you want him on the field as much as possible, and I understand that. But he shouldn't be running the ball in between the tackles and taking a beating from the jump. He's more effective as the change of pace back, in my opinion, and I believe you'll get more out of Donaldson returning to the tone-setting role.
How can it be fixed?
Well, for starters, calling the right runs for Donaldson will go a long way. You don't want to be predictable and run everything inside, and yes, running some stretch plays to the outside with him can help set something up later in the game on the inside. But it feels like some of those outside runs are happening too often and in untimely situations. If it's 3rd and short, and Donaldson is in the game, there's no need to get cute. He can fall forward and move the chains.
Secondly, a more efficient passing game will help not only Donaldson but White as well, be more explosive rushing it. Garrett Greene hasn't connected on the deep ball nearly as often as he did in 2023, and because of it, defenses aren't as concerned with getting beat over the top. Nicco Marchiol has been pretty sharp deep, but Brown has been very careful with how he calls the game when he's under center. The shot plays are more calculated, allowing defenses to hone in on stopping the run and underneath passing game.
And finally, the big fellas up front need to be more consistent. There's enough blame to go around, and they are not immune. On the left side of the line, Wyatt Milum and Tomas Rimac have been sharp, but Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard, and Nick Malone have to cut back on the missed assignments. If they do, the ground game will be as dynamic as it was last November.
