Four Mountaineers Invited to Participate in 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl
At the end of this season, several West Virginia Mountaineers will begin preparing for the NFL Draft by competing in several showcases, combines, and workouts.
Four Mountaineers - left tackle Wyatt Milum, cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr., long snapper Austin Brinkman, and defensive lineman Sean Martin - recently received an invitation to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, which will take place on January 30th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
LT Wyatt Milum
Milum continues to dominate opposing defensive lines, further proving he's one of the best offensive tackles college football has to offer. It's been over two years since the Kenova, West Virginia native allowed a sack, and that streak just might last through the end of the regular season. With a strong finish to the year coupled with a great pre-draft process, Milum could hear his name called on the opening night of the 2025 NFL Draft.
CB Garnett Hollis Jr.
Garnett Hollis has had a bit of a roller-coaster season. At times, he has struggled playing the ball in the air but has played much better of late, performing as the coaching staff expected he would when they snagged him out of the transfer portal. So far this season, Hollis has recorded 33 tackles, five pass breakups, and one tackle for loss.
LS Austin Brinkman
If you don't know who the long snapper is, that's a good thing. That means he hasn't had any hiccups, and that's been the case with Brinkman. Neal Brown has made sure to acknowledge his production, stating that he does his job better than anyone else in the country. He's an NFL-caliber long snapper.
DL Sean Martin
Martin has had a pretty quiet season to this point, which is a bit surprising. Neal Brown felt like he was in line to have a breakout year and become an early-mid-round draft pick. While that is still possible, he has a lot of work to do here in the final three to four games of the season. He's registered 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks on the year.
