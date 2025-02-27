Mountaineers Now

Jamie Dixon Shares Touching Story, Showing the Big Heart of West Virginians

TCU's head coach gave an unexpected answer when asked about West Virginia.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries talks with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon before their game at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries talks with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon before their game at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following West Virginia's win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon was asked about what he remembers most about coming to West Virginia during his time as the Pitt head coach.

His answer was beautiful and had not a single thing to do with basketball.

“When my sister passed away 18 years ago, my two parents in California had an amazing…they said…Jamie why are so many of these notes and emails and letters that we got from West Virginia? And so, people in West Virginia made two people in California going through a hard time feel a little bit better. That’s what I remember about West Virginia.”

According to that timeline, Dixon's sister would have passed during his time as the head coach of Pitt. As heated as the Backyard Brawl is, it just goes to show that the great people of West Virginia can put the rivalry aside for a moment and be supportive of someone who is going through a difficult time.

Earlier this season, Dixon collected his 500th career win over the Mountaineers, which is fitting for a coach who has battled WVU for so many years in the Big East and Big 12 conferences.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Rodriguez Drops Timeline for New WVU RB Coach, Reveals Interim Duties

TBT Returning to the Charleston Coliseum

West Virginia AD Wren Baker Provides an Update on the Upcoming Changes in College Athletics

West Virginia Has a Rocky Start to Spring Practice

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball