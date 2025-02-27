Jamie Dixon Shares Touching Story, Showing the Big Heart of West Virginians
Following West Virginia's win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon was asked about what he remembers most about coming to West Virginia during his time as the Pitt head coach.
His answer was beautiful and had not a single thing to do with basketball.
“When my sister passed away 18 years ago, my two parents in California had an amazing…they said…Jamie why are so many of these notes and emails and letters that we got from West Virginia? And so, people in West Virginia made two people in California going through a hard time feel a little bit better. That’s what I remember about West Virginia.”
According to that timeline, Dixon's sister would have passed during his time as the head coach of Pitt. As heated as the Backyard Brawl is, it just goes to show that the great people of West Virginia can put the rivalry aside for a moment and be supportive of someone who is going through a difficult time.
Earlier this season, Dixon collected his 500th career win over the Mountaineers, which is fitting for a coach who has battled WVU for so many years in the Big East and Big 12 conferences.
