Jerrod Calhoun or Niko Medved? Who is the Better Fit for West Virginia?
West Virginia's coaching search is starting to clear up as Ben McCollum is finalizing a deal with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The top two candidates are believed to be Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun and Colorado State's Niko Medved.
If it truly is down to these two, who is the better fit for WVU? We share our thoughts below.
Note: Our selection is not our prediction of who West Virginia will hire.
Schuyler Callihan: Niko Medved
Medved has taken the Colorado State Rams to the NCAA Tournament three times over the last four seasons, and on Sunday night, his team will have a chance to play for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. This season, they've been a well-balanced team, ranking 41st in offensive efficiency and 52nd in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
Medved's wife, Erica, is from Morgantown, and the relationships and connections her family has could help in the NIL space. More importantly, Medved has done more with less throughout his career. He turned Furman around and has got Colorado State back on track, winning 25 or more games three times. Last season, he led Colorado State to its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in school history, reaching No. 13.
Giving Medved more resources could be what unlocks his true potential. The same can obviously be said about Calhoun. I don't think Wren Baker can make a bad hire here. Both are good options.
Christopher Hall: Jerrod Calhoun
I had Jerrod Calhoun as my first call and he remains at the top of my list. So, let's go over the credentials one more time.
He revived a Fairmont State program that had been irrelevant for decades and returned it into the rankings and back to the postseason.
The, he turned around a Youngstown State basketball program that was struggling to capture 10-win seasons and posted consecutive 20-plus win seasons his last three years at the helm before taking the opportunity at Utah State.
Utah State had earned an NCAA tournament bid two of the last three postseasons (not counting the COVID-19 season when it was canceled) and continued standard this season with a 26-7 record and an at large bid. This bit is important because he knows how to sustain success.
While Calhoun may not be the name people are clamoring for, he has proven success at multiple levels and his ties to West Virginia will likely keep him in Morgantown if his trajectory continues.
