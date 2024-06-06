Josh Eilert Joins Big 12 Coaching Staff
Former WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert has been hired to be a part of Craig Smith's coaching staff at Utah.
"We're thrilled to have Josh and his wonderful family join the Utah men's basketball program," Smith said in a press release. "Josh is an excellent coach in all facets. He is well rounded in all phases of the game and articulates the game in a clear and concise manner. Josh has an excellent background in player development and will specifically work with the 'bigs' in our program. He also has a vast knowledge of the Big 12, having played and coached in it for nearly two decades; which will be very impactful as we head into that conference this season."
"I would like to thank Coach Smith and the University of Utah administration for this incredible opportunity," Eilert said. "I have an immense amount of respect for Coach Smith for the way in which he runs his program and the success he has had along the way. I am thrilled to remain a member of the Big 12 Conference, a league that I have spent 17 years in. My family and I are eager to join the Salt Lake City community and represent the University of Utah and this storied basketball program! Go Utes!"
Eilert followed former WVU head coach Bob Huggins over from Kansas State back in 2007 and has been with the program for the last 17 years, serving as a video coordinator, Director of Basketball operations, assistant coach, and this past year, the interim head coach. Eilert endured as much adversity as a coach has ever seen in one calendar year with eligibility issues, suspensions, injuries, lack of depth, and so on. The Mountaineers went 9-23 this past year, but they fought and competed all the way until the final game, showing they had Eilert's support.
