Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF

It's a huge opportunity for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers to bolster their resume today as they face UCF in a Quad 1 game.

Here are my picks for this evening's contest.

Spread: UCF -3.5

Prediction: UCF covers.

UCF's potent offense and uptempo pace are a huge concern entering this game. Just about everyteam that likes to go fast has given WVU trouble this year, so why should I expect this one to be any different? They can space the floor and knock down shots consistently with five regulars shooting 37% or better from downtown. Will the Mountaineers' offense all of a sudden snap out of this funk they're in after a six-day layoff? I wouldn't put much stock in that. UCF's offense is just too much for the Mountaineers to keep up with.

Over/Under: 139.5

Prediction: Under.

Unless UCF scores 80+ in this one, I don't see this game going over. West Virginia wants to drag the Knights into a defensive slugfest, and even if they're unable to, the lack of scoring on the Mountaineers' end will cause this to stay under. I am well aware of the Knights being among the worst scoring defenses in the country, but lately, WVU hasn't been impacted by elite defense. They've just been missing shots left and right. 139.5 just seems so high. Let's roll with the under.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET on FS1. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Can WVU Steal One on the Road? BPI Reveals Their Chances of Taking Down UCF

How to Watch West Virginia vs. UCF: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

What Seed Would WVU Be if the Big 12 Tournament Began Today?

Ross Hodge Believes WVU's Offense Can Snap Out of It if One Thing Happens

Brand New WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projection Featuring a Change Up Front