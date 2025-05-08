Kevin Pittsnogle's Son, Kwynsie, Reveals College Hoops Destination
Do you ever hear something and think, that can't possibly be true? Well, that was the voice in my head a couple of days ago when I heard that Kevin Pittsnogle's son, Kwynsie, is headed to college next year.
Earlier this week, he announced that he will be playing college ball at Lees-McRae, a Division II school in Banner Elk, North Carolina. He also had interest from New College of Florida, West Virginia Wesleyan, and a handful of others.
It seems like just yesterday that Kevin was in Morgantown, knocking down shots from well beyond the three-point line and capturing the heart of college basketball fans nationwide during the Mountaineers' run to the Elite Eight. Now, his son is about to begin his own college basketball journey. My goodness, how time flies.
"Good luck to you, son," Kevin posted on X. "Go out there with a chip on your shoulder and something to prove. For all those that walked away when they had the chance, make them regret it. You keep growing and working hard, and many will look back and wish they made different decisions."
During his career at West Virginia, Pittsnogle appeared in 128 games and averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 41% from three.
