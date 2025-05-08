Mountaineers Now

Kevin Pittsnogle's Son, Kwynsie, Reveals College Hoops Destination

The Mountaineer great has a son heading to college. Feeling old yet?

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 22, 2005; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers center (34) Kevin Pittsnogle drives towards the basket while being guarded by Kentucky Wildcats forward (42) Rakalin Sims in the second half at the Guardians Classic at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO. Kentucky won the game 80-66. Mandatory Credit: John Rieger-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2005 John Rieger / John Rieger-Imagn Images
Do you ever hear something and think, that can't possibly be true? Well, that was the voice in my head a couple of days ago when I heard that Kevin Pittsnogle's son, Kwynsie, is headed to college next year.

Earlier this week, he announced that he will be playing college ball at Lees-McRae, a Division II school in Banner Elk, North Carolina. He also had interest from New College of Florida, West Virginia Wesleyan, and a handful of others.

It seems like just yesterday that Kevin was in Morgantown, knocking down shots from well beyond the three-point line and capturing the heart of college basketball fans nationwide during the Mountaineers' run to the Elite Eight. Now, his son is about to begin his own college basketball journey. My goodness, how time flies.

"Good luck to you, son," Kevin posted on X. "Go out there with a chip on your shoulder and something to prove. For all those that walked away when they had the chance, make them regret it. You keep growing and working hard, and many will look back and wish they made different decisions."

During his career at West Virginia, Pittsnogle appeared in 128 games and averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 41% from three.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

