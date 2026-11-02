Live Game Thread & Updates for WVU vs. Niagara

The West Virginia Mountaineers are ready to throw the ball up in the air for the first time (officially) this season against the visiting Niagara Purple Eagles.

West Virginia went 2-1 in preseason play, dominating a pair of in-state Division II schools in Glenville State and Wheeling, with its only defeat coming at the hands of Maryland, on the road, in overtime.

Former Duke star and Syracuse quarterback Greg Paulus is the head coach at Niagara and is entering his 8th year on the job. Last year, his team went 8-22, which was the worst mark of his tenure thus far. The only Power Four opponent they played, Duke, beat them 100-42.

If you don't have ESPN+, which is where tonight's game is streaming, don't worry; we've got you covered. We encourage you to bookmark this live game thread page for score updates, injury news, stats, and anything else that you think of to follow along for tonight's game.

West Virginia vs. Niagara Score Updates

First Half

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Second Half

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First Half Stats

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Final Stats

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