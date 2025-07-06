This Hypothetical Six-School ACC-Big 12 Trade Would Be Bad for WVU

ACC year-by-year exit fees, if any schools want to bolt



$165 million in 2025-26

$147 million in 2026-27

$129 million in 2027-28

$111 million in 2028-29

$93 million in 2029-30

$75 million in 2030-31

$75 million in 2031-32

$75 million in 2032-33

$75 million in 2033-34

$75 million…