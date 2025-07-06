This Hypothetical Six-School ACC-Big 12 Trade Would Be Bad for WVU
Over the last few days, a segment of college football fans have been discussing a hypothetical six-school trade between the ACC and Big 12 - an idea that was proposed in Stewart Mandel's mailbag on The Athletic.
In this trade, the ACC would get Cincinnati, UCF, and West Virginia, while the Big 12 would receive Cal, SMU, and Stanford.
In terms of the value each conference would be receiving, it seems like a pretty fair deal. The ACC would probably be considered the "winners" of the trade by the simple fact of WVU having the largest fan base and best all-around athletic program of the six schools involved.
The problem is, it would be a step down for WVU.
They'd enter a league that doesn't have a very friendly TV deal and also has a few of its top members potentially looking for a way out. Yes, the ACC's recent settlement with Clemson and Florida State keeps the two programs happy at the moment, but that doesn't totally prevent them from making a move down the line. The exit fee drops to $75 million in 2030, which isn't all that much when you consider Oklahoma and Texas paid the Big 12 a combined $100 million in 2024.
Although this "trade" is fantasy world talk, it wouldn't be a good thing for WVU. By the time they'd get settled in the ACC, the league may be on the verge of collapsing.
Geographically speaking, it makes all the sense in the world. Who wouldn't want to see Pitt, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Louisville on the schedule every year? Maybe one day, conference realignment will actually make sense, but I wouldn't hold my breath.
