Jevon Carter Catches Hilarious New Nickname From Chicago Bulls Teammate
Jevon Carter has been known for two things throughout his basketball career - his relentlessness on the defensive end of the floor and his ability to look approximately 10 years older than he actually is.
Even dating back to his time at West Virginia, Carter rocked the bald look, and when you combine that with the fact that opponents had to deal with him for four seasons, Big 12 coaches probably felt like he had been around for a decade.
In the Chicago Bulls' recent trip to Orlando, they were able to practice on a high-tech ASB GlassFloor that can change the court design and allows players to see plays that the coach draws up on the board on the floor itself.
As the team was shooting around, Bulls guard Dalen Terry was having some fun drawing on the court and poked fun at Carter, writing "Bald Eagle" right in front of where he was shooting. Carter looked down as he saw something was being written and took the joke like a champ, giving a good laugh.
In 29 games this season, Carter is averaging 3.7 points, one rebound, and one assist per game.
