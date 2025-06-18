One Week Away: Where Javon Small Sits in the Latest NBA Mock Drafts
Javon Small had one of the best individual seasons we have seen from a Mountaineer, and now he is likely going to hear his name called in the 2025 NBA draft. Let's see where the draft experts have him slated to land a week out from the draft.
In Kevin O'Connor's latest mock draft on Yahoo Sports, Small is projected to go 48th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies.
"With Bane now in Orlando and with Ja Morant being as injury prone as he’s been, it wouldn’t hurt the Grizzlies to add another guard in the system. Small is an undersized guard who plays bigger than his body thanks to his excellent athleticism and gritty nature. He’s a knockdown shooter off the catch and a solid lead guard, though his lack of size puts a natural cap on his upside."
Pro Comparison: Terry Rozier
In Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft on Bleacher Report, Small is projected to go 46th overall to the Orlando Magic.
"Scouts sound interested in Javon Small, whose production has drawn more attention to his shotmaking and playmaking. Tough shots off the dribble can hurt his efficiency, but an NBA team could see his creation, downhill game, and confidence around the perimeter working for a bench-spark role."
Pro Comparison: Cole Anthony
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo latest mock draft has Small going 48th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBAdraft.net's lates mock draft has Small going 44th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In his lone season in Morgantown, Small averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from three-point range.
