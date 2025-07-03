Projecting the WVU Basketball Depth Chart with the Recent Addition of Amir Jenkins
Earlier this week, the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up a commitment from 2026 guard Amir Jenkins, who will reclassify to 2025 and join the Mountaineers for the upcoming season. Where do he and others sit on the depth chart?
PG: Jasper Floyd, Amir Jenkins
Jasper Floyd is going to be asked to handle a heavy workload, much like Javon Small did at the point last season. He won't have as big of a role in scoring it, but with a true freshman, who reclassified to 2025 backing him, he's going to have to handle much of the responsibilities.
SG: Honor Huff, Morris Ugusuk, Jayden Forsythe, MJ Feenane
This is the group Ross Hodge should feel the best about. Huff is a dynamic scorer, and honestly, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see him come off the bench and allow Ugusuk to start. Forsythe is a talented true freshman who can really shoot it and should have a role. Walk-ons are no longer a thing, but that's essentially the role Feenane will have on this roster.
SF: Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas
Eaglestaff is going to be the man that this offense runs through. He's capable of going off for 30+ on any given night, thanks to his ability to knock down shots from anywhere on the floor. Chance Moore is a reliable veteran backup who can get you some buckets and effort on the defensive end of the court. Thomas is a promising young player, but may not see much action this season.
PF: Brenan Lorient, Jackson Fields
Lorient was the Conference-USA Sixth Man of the Year last season at North Texas and has always come off the bench. Here in Morgantown, though, he'll slide into the starting lineup and put up even bigger numbers. Fields, a transfer from Troy, has averaged six points and 3.9 rebounds throughout his career.
C: Harlan Obioha, Abraham Oyeadier
Much like Japer Floyd at the point, Obioha is going to be asked to log a ton of minutes with Oyeadier as the only other true center on the roster. The problem? Obioha only averaged 20 minutes per game a year ago. Two years ago, he averaged 26 minutes, so he's capable of giving more, but ideally, they can add another center before the start of the season.
