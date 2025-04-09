Rob Summers Named the Head Coach at Cleveland State
Former West Virginia University center Rob Summers has been named the new head coach of the Cleveland State men’s basketball program.
Summers returns to the program where he previously spent three seasons as an assistant coach from 2019-22. He served as the team's offensive coordinator, helping the Vikings increase their scoring average by more than 10 points per game. Colorado State advanced to the postseason twice during his first stint, including a Horizon League championship and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009.
"I am confident Coach Summers will continue the success of the men's basketball program he helped build as an assistant,” Director of Athletics Kelsie Gory Harkey said in a release by the University. “We had great conversations with outstanding candidates from across the country, and Coach Summers stood out as the right leader for our program as we continue to strive to win championships in the classroom, on the court and in the community."
Summers was an assistant under former Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gate at Missouri last season. As the offensive coordinator, and while working with post players, he aided the offense to a nationally No. 9 ranking and an NCAA tournament birth in his lone season.
Summers also served as an assistant coach at James Madison (2013-14), three years as the head coach of Division II Urbana (2014-17) and two years at Glenville State (2011-13) as associate head coach.
As a player, the Columbus, Ohio, native transferred to WVU after spending two years at Penn State and helped the Mountaineers to the 2006 Sweet 16 and the 2007 NIT Championship.
