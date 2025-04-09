West Virginia Makes Top Five for the Country's Best Three-Point Shooter
Ross Hodge is hard at work in the transfer portal, which is where he'll be spending the majority of his time in the coming weeks to piece together his first roster at West Virginia.
While Hodge is all about playing elite-level defense, he's going to need some shotmakers to go anywhere or do much of anything. So, with that being said, how about targeting the best three-point shooter in the entire country?
The Mountaineers have been in heavy pursuit of Chattanooga transfer Honor Huff and have made his top-five list, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. The other four in the mix are Iowa, Pitt, St. John’s, and Vanderbilt.
Huff led the Southern Conference in three-point shooting in each of the last two seasons but led the entire country this year with 131 makes from beyond the arc. The other top quality that rarely gets mentioned in college basketball is durability and Huff has a ton of it. He's logged over 2,500 minutes over the past two years and also led the country in that category, putting in 36.5 minutes of work per night.
Much of Huff's work is done from behind the three-point line, shooting 315 of his 408 shots by way of the three this season.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Wide Receiver Dom Collins is Entering the Transfer Portal
Ofri Naveh Reportedly Set to Leave West Virginia, Enter Transfer Portal
West Virginia Edge Rusher Obinna Onwuka to Enter Transfer Portal
West Virginia Lands Former Top 100 Recruit, Texas Tech Transfer