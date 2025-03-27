Grant McCasland Explains Why He is 'Not Happy' About Ross Hodge Landing at WVU

Texas Tech Coach, Grant McCasland, discusses recent MBB coaching hires at Iowa and West Virginia @WVUhoops @IowaHoops @TexasTechMBB



Check out our partners at Streaker Sports!: https://t.co/2CFWxGEHKk



Follow us on YouTube at 365sports and Twitter at @365Sports! Also find podcast… pic.twitter.com/gjXahaEPTB