Grant McCasland Explains Why He is 'Not Happy' About Ross Hodge Landing at WVU
There are few closer to Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland than new West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge. The two have been best friends for years, and you can tell how happy McCasland is for Hodge to get this opportunity, but he wishes it would have come at a school outside of the Big 12 Conference.
“I can tell you this, I love him, but I’m not happy about it," he said in an interview with 365 Sports. "I told Wren (Baker) I can’t think of a better guy for the job, but honestly, he just made my life horrible because he’s that good. I say that with the utmost respect and I hope you guys understand how I’m saying it. He and I got to do this together, we were both young and here’s how I’ll say it, okay, he has a better win percentage and we’ve been at the same place. He has done it quicker and better than what I did at both places we both coached at together. He is going to win at West Virginia. There is no question about it.”
Hodge spent seven years as the associate head coach to McCasland at Arkansas State and North Texas. During their time together, they led the Red Wolves and Mean Green to a combined 155-77 record. Hodge had to retool his roster at North Texas when McCasland took over the job at Texas Tech and is 46-23 in two years as the lead man. He has an opportunity to add to that win total next week in the NIT.
