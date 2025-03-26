Top College Basketball Coaches React to WVU's Hiring of Ross Hodge
Wednesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers officially announced that Ross Hodge will be the university's next men's head basketball coach. After two years as the head coach at North Texas, Hodge will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Grant McCasland, leaving the school for an opportunity in the Big 12 Conference.
Hodge led the Mean Green to a 46-23 record and currently has his team in the semifinals of the NIT. In the university's official press release, three college head coaches gave their reaction to the news, including McCasland.
Scott Drew, Head Men's Basketball Coach - Baylor
"Ross is a tremendous coach and leader of young men. He will do a terrific job at West Virginia. He is a home run hire and the Big 12 just got better."
Dusty May, Head Men's Basketball Coach - Michigan
"West Virginia is hiring one of the best young coaches in the country. Ross possesses the grittiness, emotional intelligence and humility to be successful at any level of basketball. He has won at every stop, and I can't imagine that changing in Morgantown. I couldn't be more excited for Ross and his family."
Grant McCasland, Head Men's Basketball Coach – Texas Tech
"Ross Hodge is the ultimate winner. He's an elite basketball coach and knows how to help his teams be the best they can be on the court. The separator is his love for people and genuine relationships off the court that give him the trust required to hold his teams to a championship level. He'll win big at West Virginia, but what I respect most is he's an awesome husband, father and friend."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Wren Baker Announces Ross Hodge as the Men's Basketball Coach
Grading West Virginia's Hire of New Head Coach Ross Hodge
West Virginia Guard Sencire Harris to Enter the Transfer Portal
Reid Carrico Explains Why He Chose to Remain at West Virginia