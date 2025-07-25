Ranking the Top 10 Defensive Transfers Who Could Shape WVU’s 2025 Season
West Virginia's defense, much like the offense, will be heavily reliant on a bunch of transfers to get the job done. Which newcomers are the most critical to the Mountaineers' success in 2025? Here's my top 10.
ALSO READ: Ranking the Top 10 Offensive Transfers Who Could Shape WVU’s 2025 Season
10. S Darrian Lewis
Previous school: Akron
Lewis played corner at Akron, but is moving to safety for the Mountaineers. WVU has a ton of options at both safety spots, and while he doesn't have the ideal size (5'9", 198), he has the speed to make up for it. In three years with the Zips, he racked up 205 tackles, 15 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, and two picks.
9. LB Braden Siders
Previous school: Wyoming
Siders has played a ton of football (33 games, 26 starts), mostly playing along the defensive line for Wyoming. Over the last three seasons, he's combined for 92 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks. He'll line up at bandit, but can knock down to defensive end in a pinch. He's not an elite pass rusher, but he can generate pressure while setting the edge in the run game.
8. S Justin Harrington
Previous school: Washington
Harrington has been in college forever. He's WVU's version of Kansas basketball's Perry Ellis, except he's bounced around quite a bit. He began his career in 2018 at Bakersfield CC and then made the jump up to Oklahoma in 2020. After four seasons in Norman, Harrington transferred to Washington, where he saw minimal action in eight games. If he stays healthy, he can be a hidden gem for Zac Alley's defense.
7. S Jordan Walker
Previous school: Chattanooga
Much of the conversation in WVU's back end has been about a pair of corners and another safety who has a little more flash to his game. Spoiler: All three are listed in this batch of rankings, so keep reading. Walker doesn't get the attention he deserves. In 43 games (33 starts), Walker has notched 147 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.
Former WVU defensive lineman Julian Miller, who coached Walker at Chattanooga, provided some insight on what the Mountaineers are getting in him. Check out what he told us here.
6. DT Eddie Kelly Jr.
Previous school: Missouri
Kelly is about to play at his fourth school in as many years, recently making stops at South Florida, Georgia Tech, and Missouri. Everywhere he's been, he's been productive. He's got tremendous length with a 6-foot-5, 286-pound frame, making him a problem in the run game. Don't expect too much as a pass rusher, though, as he's sitting on 2.5 sacks for his career.
5. LB Chase Wilson
Previous school: Colorado State
Wilson may be No. 5 on this list, but he may be No. 1 in the hearts of WVU fans by the time the season is a month old. He's a vocal leader who isn't afraid to talk a little junk and let people know when he makes a big play. He has a swagger to him that hasn't really existed on a WVU defense in quite a while. Oh yeah, and he's a tackling machine, too. In 42 career games, he's up to 234 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Really well-balanced backer who has just as much of an impact in pass coverage as he does in stuffing the run.
4. S Fred Perry
Previous school: Jacksonville State
By now, you should know what Perry is about as much as we've talked about him this offseason. Like Wilson, Perry plays with extreme confidence and lets the opposing team hear it. A hard-hitting safety that can cause receivers to hesitate when they see him barreling down on them. He was named an All-Conference USA First-Team selection last season after posting 110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
3. CB Jorda Scruggs
Previous school: South Alabama
In his first year of Division I ball, Scruggs was quietly one of the best corners in college football. As a matter of fact, he's the second-highest graded corner in the Big 12, according to Pro Football Focus. Prior to becoming a key cog in South Alabama, Scruggs spent time at Washburn (Division II), Central Missouri (Division II), and Hutchinson CC (JUCO). You could make the argument that he's the top defensive back transfer and I wouldn't have a problem with it.
2. CB Michael Coats Jr.
Previous school: Nevada
This was a massive recruiting win for West Virginia earlier this offseason, beating out Ole Miss and others for Coats, who ranked second nationally in passes defended with 13. He's a guy that Zac Alley can put on an island and trust to do his job. If he turns in an All-Big 12 caliber type of season, he could play his way into being a day two draft pick next spring.
1. DE Jimmori Robinson
Previous school: UTSA
This is by far West Virginia's best pickup defensively, and perhaps out of the transfer portal altogether. The problem? He's still waiting to get cleared by the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility. WVU felt strongly about his chances of getting the extra year, hence why they pursued him as aggressively as they did. The former American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year totaled 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Will WVU Use Final Roster Spot on a Center? Ross Hodge Explains the Plan
When is the Earliest the Big 12 Could Seriously Pursue ACC Schools?
Pat Narduzzi Says Pitt is Willing to Shift Schedule to Keep Backyard Brawl Alive
Quick Hits: Ross Hodge Talks WVU Roster, Remaining Scholarship Spot, Amir Jenkins + More