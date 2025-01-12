Score Predictions for No. 21 West Virginia at Colorado
The No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-3, 3-1) are on the road to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (9-5, 0-3) for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. EST, and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 68, Colorado 64
There wasn't a whole lot to be excited about from Tuesday's game against Arizona. However, I did like the fact that despite being down double digits for much of the game, the group never threw in the towel. They were able to cut it to five before the Wildcats stretched it back out and cruised the rest of the way.
After having four full days of rest, I expect WVU to play with an extra bounce in their step defensively and look like a group that is on a mission. As long as Tucker DeVries remains out, the question for me will always be - can WVU make enough shots? It can't just be the Javon Small show. He'll get his points, but one or two others have to step up and produce.
Colorado is scuffling, but it's not like they've been atrociously bad. They did get blown out to Arizona State, but only lost to Iowa State by ten, and UCF by one. The one area that concerns me is they seem to be much sharper on the offensive end in the second half. WVU has gone through several dry spells in the second half of games recently and if they go through another drought today, it could determine the outcome.
It should be a really tight game from start to finish, but I've got West Virginia escaping Boulder with a win.
Prediction record: 11-3
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77, Colorado 74
The Mountaineers will look to bounce back after a tough loss at home to Arizona on Tuesday and are aiming to avoid back-to-back-losses for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Colorado is searching for its first conference win of the season after starting 0-3 and is coming off a two-game road trip.
Colorado ranks in the bottom half of the league in nearly every statistical category, but turnovers have been the biggest thorn in the Buffalos side this season.
West Virginia has dealt with multiple injuries and it's unclear who will be available on Sunday afternoon. Forward Tucker DeVries has missed the last six games, and Amani Hansberry was sidelined one game (at Kansas) before returning to action the last two games. However, the sophomore walked gingerly off the floor against Arizona, and the league's leading scorer, Javon Small, appeared to be banged up by Tuesday night's end. In spite of the multiple injuries, the Mountaineers have found ways to win.
Playing round conference games are never easy and despite Colorado's struggles, I suspect this will be another battle.
West Virginia will need to find some rhythm on offense and the Mountaineers will find it in transition on turnovers and on defense rebounds, as long as the effort is there. The Mountaineers get back to doing all the little things this group needs to win and Javon Small leads this team late to get back in the win column 77-74.
Prediction record: 9-5
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Bouncing Back vs. the Buffs? ESPN BPI Sees WVU as the Favorite Over Colorado
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Colorado
BREAKING: Wyoming Defensive End Transfer Braden Siders Commits to WVU
Division II Defensive Back Will Davis Commits to West Virginia