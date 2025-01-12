Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Colorado
When was the last time West Virginia played a basketball game on a Sunday? It's been a minute. This afternoon, the Mountaineers will tussle with the Colorado Buffaloes, looking to get back on track following their loss to Arizona.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: West Virginia -1.5
1-star play on West Virginia: Before I even looked at the line, I expected West Virginia to be favored by 2.5. The fact that it's only 1.5 has me a little more interested in the play, but not by much. This game is as even as it gets, in my opinion. WVU is coming off its worst outing since the Backyard Brawl, losing to Arizona by 19. Is the lack of depth starting to catch up with the Mountaineers? Can they get back on track? I'm not sure. I'll lean on West Virginia's defense in what is my least confident play of the year.
Over/Under: 134.5
2-star play on the under: This isn't a high mark by any means, but there's a reason it's so low. West Virginia has been an under team this season because of its stingy defense, plus their inability to knock down shots consistently. Aside from their double overtime game against Northern Colorado and their blowout loss to Iowa State, Colorado has kept teams in check as well. WVU got sped up earlier this week against Arizona, and it clearly impacted the outcome of the game. I think Darian DeVries is going to stress playing at their own pace, which should lead to another under.
Record this season:
ATS: 7-7 (50%)
O/U: 9-5 (64%)
Overall: 16-12 (57%)
